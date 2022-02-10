Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2022: DIS, KO, UL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down nearly 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by nearly 2%.

Walt Disney (DIS) was rallying past 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings of $1.06, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.63.

Coca-Cola (KO) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Coca-Cola was recently climbing by nearly 2%.

Unilever (UL) recorded Q4 underlying sales growth of 4.9%, compared with the Capital IQ-polled estimate of 4.28%. Unilever was down nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS KO UL XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular