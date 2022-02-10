Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2022: DIS, KO, UL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down nearly 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by nearly 2%.

Walt Disney (DIS) was rallying past 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings of $1.06, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.63.

Coca-Cola (KO) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Coca-Cola was recently climbing by nearly 2%.

Unilever (UL) recorded Q4 underlying sales growth of 4.9%, compared with the Capital IQ-polled estimate of 4.28%. Unilever was down nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

