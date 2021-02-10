Markets
YELP

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2021: YELP, GM, USNA, NAII

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks declined in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Yelp (YELP) dropped 4% after the local business review company reported a 13.2% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $233.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 but still topping the $228.2 million consensus call, according to Capital IQ.

General Motors (GM) fell 2.8% despite the Detroit automaker Wednesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.93 per share, up from a $0.05 per share profit during the final three months of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.29 per share. Net sales rose 21.7% over year-ago levels to $37.52 billion, also exceeding the $36.29 billion analyst mean.

Among gainers, USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose 12% after reporting Q4 financial results breezing past Wall Street expectations and also projecting FY21 net income and sales topping analyst estimates. The nutritional and personal care products company earned $1.87 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $1.41 per share during the year-ago quarter, while net sales grew 14.5% year-over-year to $310.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.46 per share and $286.71 million, respectively.

Natural Alternatives International (NAII) was 12% higher after the nutritional products company reported net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.07 per share during the same quarter in 2019, while net sales increased 65.2% over year-ago levels to $38.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YELP GM USNA NAII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires