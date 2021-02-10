Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2021: YELP, GM, USNA, NAII

Consumer stocks declined in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Yelp (YELP) dropped 4% after the local business review company reported a 13.2% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $233.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 but still topping the $228.2 million consensus call, according to Capital IQ.

General Motors (GM) fell 2.8% despite the Detroit automaker Wednesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.93 per share, up from a $0.05 per share profit during the final three months of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.29 per share. Net sales rose 21.7% over year-ago levels to $37.52 billion, also exceeding the $36.29 billion analyst mean.

Among gainers, USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose 12% after reporting Q4 financial results breezing past Wall Street expectations and also projecting FY21 net income and sales topping analyst estimates. The nutritional and personal care products company earned $1.87 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $1.41 per share during the year-ago quarter, while net sales grew 14.5% year-over-year to $310.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.46 per share and $286.71 million, respectively.

Natural Alternatives International (NAII) was 12% higher after the nutritional products company reported net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.07 per share during the same quarter in 2019, while net sales increased 65.2% over year-ago levels to $38.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

