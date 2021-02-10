Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2021: KO, BG, UA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were gaining 0.56% in value and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.38% recently.

Coca-Cola (KO) was over 2% higher after posting $0.47 in Q4 non-GAAP EPS that climbed from $0.44 a year ago. The result exceeded the $0.42 average EPS forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Bunge (BG) was up more than 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.82.

Under Armour (UA) was gaining over 8% in value after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.12. That compares with $0.10 reported a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for a loss of $0.06 per share.

