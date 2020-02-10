Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2020: TSLA, LB, QSR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.42%

MCD: -0.01%

DIS: -0.37%

CVS: +0.13%

KO: Flat

Leading consumer stocks were mixed pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Tesla (TSLA), which was advancing more than 7% as Reuters reported that the company's factory in Shanghai, China, will resume production this Monday, with assistance to help it cope with the spread of the new coronavirus that already killed more than 700 people, according to a Shanghai government official.

(+) L Brands (LB) is close to signing a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter told CNBC, adding that a deal could be announced this week. L Brands was recently climbing by more than 6%.

(+) Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was rallying around 4% after it reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.75, up from $0.68 in the year-ago quarter and above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.73.

