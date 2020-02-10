Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2020: EPC,LYFT,LB

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday climbing 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) jumped 26% after early Monday saying it terminated its proposed acquisition of rival shaving supplier Harry's after the US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the transaction over competition issues. The company Monday also reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.55 per share on $454 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.30 per share adjusted profit on $446 million in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Lyft (LYFT) climbed almost 7% after a Northcoast Research upgrade Monday of the ride-hailing service to buy from neutral.

(+) L Brands (LB) was up 1.6% after CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the apparel company is close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The purchase could be announced soon as this week, according to the report.

