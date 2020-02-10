Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2020: CRMT,CRCM,IAC,EPC,LYFT,LB

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were ending higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday climbing 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) America's Car-Mart (CRMT) rose more than 10% after the used vehicle dealer chain was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 effective with the start of Thursday regular-session trading, replacing Care.com (CRCM), which is being acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). America's Car-Mart also will become a component company in S&P GICS automotive retail sub-industry index.

In other sector news:

(+) Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) jumped 28% after early Monday saying it terminated its proposed acquisition of rival shaving supplier Harry's after the US Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block the transaction over competition issues. The company Monday also reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.55 per share on $454 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.30 per share adjusted profit on $446 million in sales.

(+) Lyft (LYFT) climbed 7.5% after a Northcoast Research upgrade Monday of the ride-hailing service to buy from neutral.

(+) L Brands (LB) was up 2% following a CNBC report the apparel company is close to a deal with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for its Victoria's Secret brand. A deal could be announced soon as this week, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

