FLO

Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2024: FLO, SHOP, PEP, XLP, XLY

February 09, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) also up about 0.1%.

Flowers Foods (FLO) was nearly 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, down from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21.

Shopify (SHOP) was more than 3% higher after saying it is raising the prices for its Plus platform by 25%, confirming a Business Insider report that the e-commerce company is raising the price tag for a one-year subscription on the platform by $500 to $2,500 per month.

PepsiCo (PEP) was 0.2% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 core earnings Friday of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.67 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

