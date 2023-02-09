Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2023: TPR, DIS, BTI

February 09, 2023 — 03:34 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell Thursday with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both easing 0.5% in the late afternoon.

In company news, Tapestry (TPR) rose 4.1%. Fiscal Q2 earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Disney (DIS) fell 1.3%, shedding earlier gains. Trian Partners founder Nelson Peltz dropped his proxy fight for a seat on the company's board in the wake of Disney's restructuring plan. On Wednesday, Disney reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

British American Tobacco (BTI) fell 1.9% after the company said it is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and will keep its share buyback program under review.

