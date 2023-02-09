Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2023: DIS, TPR, PEP, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79. Walt Disney was climbing past 6% recently.

Tapestry (TPR) was rallying by more than 8% as it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.36 per diluted share, up from $1.15 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.26.

PepsiCo (PEP) was over 1% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

