Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2023: DIS, PEP, TPR

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.6%.

In company news, Disney (DIS) was up nearly 2% after Trian Partners founder Nelson Peltz dropped his proxy fight for a seat on the company's board in the wake of Disney's restructuring plan. On Wednesday, Disney reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

PepsiCo (PEP) was 1.3% higher after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Tapestry (TPR) was up 5.4% after the company reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.36 per diluted share, up from $1.15 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.