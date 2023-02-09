Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2023: DIS, PEP, TPR

February 09, 2023 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.6%.

In company news, Disney (DIS) was up nearly 2% after Trian Partners founder Nelson Peltz dropped his proxy fight for a seat on the company's board in the wake of Disney's restructuring plan. On Wednesday, Disney reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

PepsiCo (PEP) was 1.3% higher after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Tapestry (TPR) was up 5.4% after the company reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.36 per diluted share, up from $1.15 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
PEP
TPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.