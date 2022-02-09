Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2022: PFGC, CMG, CHEF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was gaining more than 8% after posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was rallying past 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $5.58 per diluted share, up from $3.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.29 per share.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) was up more than 5% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.19.

