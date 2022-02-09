Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2022: OMC,PFGC,TCS

Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2022

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.5%.

In company news, Omnicom Group (OMC) climbed 13% after the advertising agency overnight reported Q4 net income of $1.95 per share, up from $1.84 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.23 per share. Revenue grew 2.7% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, also exceeding the $3.67 billion Street view.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) rose nearly 13% after it reported adjusted fiscal Q2 earnings and net sales beating analyst expectations and the food distributor also raising its FY22 sales forecast by $500 million on both ends of its prior guidance to a new range expecting between $50 billion to $51 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $50 billion in sales this year.

The Container Store (TCS) dropped almost 20% to touch its lowest share price since September 2020 after the retailer projected non-GAAP Q4 earnings and sales trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn $0.24 per share during the three months ending March 31 and sales falling about 11% from year-ago levels - or about $280.1 million based on its $314.7 million in Q4 sales last year. Analysts, on average, are looking for $0.28 per share and $280.6 million, respectively.

