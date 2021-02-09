Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2021: DHT, COTY, ARMK, XLP XLY

Consumer stocks were marginally lower before markets opened Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.1% and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.2%.

DHT Holdings (DHT) retreated more than 8% after posting Q4 earnings of $0.04 per share, down from $0.47 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.12.

Coty (COTY) was down more than 5% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.17, down from $0.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average EPS estimate of $0.08.

Meanwhile, Aramark (ARMK) added more than 1% during premarket Tuesday. The company posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.31 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.31 per share.

