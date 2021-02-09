Consumer Sector Update for 02/09/2021: COTY,CARR,HBI

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Coty (COTY) tumbled 16% after the cosmetics company reported a 15.5% year-over-year decline in revenue during its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, dropping to $1.42 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.44 billion. Net income also fell to $0.17 per share compared with a $0.27 per share during the year-ago quarter but topped the $0.08 per share Street view.

Carrier Global (CARR) dropped 5.2% after the heating and cooling equipment company Tuesday reported a decline in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $0.31 per share compared with its $0.53 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.36 per share, excluding one-time items.

On the winning side, Hanesbrands (HBI) raced over 21% higher after the clothier reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, down from $0.46 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.29 per share. Net sales grew 2.8% year-over-year to $1.8 billion during the three months ended Jan. 2, also exceeding the $1.64 billion analyst mean.

