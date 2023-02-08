Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2023: WBD, MANU, NYT, CPRI

Consumer stocks continued midday lows into late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping 0.9%.

In company news, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lost nearly 5% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company intends to keep Discovery+ as a stand-alone streaming service instead of combining it with HBO Max as part of a new platform.

Manchester United (MANU) was rising more than 8% after the Daily Mail reported, citing unnamed sources, that the soccer club is set to receive a takeover offer from a group of Qatari investors in the coming days.

The New York Times (NYT) was also up more than 12% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.43.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was down more than 26% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per diluted share, down from $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.24.

