Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2023: MANU, NYT, CPRI

February 08, 2023 — 01:29 pm EST

Consumer stocks were slipping in Wednesday midday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was down 0.7%.

Bucking the trend, Manchester United (MANU) was rising more than 13% after the Daily Mail reported, citing unnamed sources, that the club is set to receive a takeover offer from a group of Qatari investors in coming days.

The New York Times (NYT) was also up more than 13% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.43.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was down more than 27% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per diluted share, down from $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.24.

