Markets
CPRI

Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CPRI, UA, UAA, BG, XLY, XLP

February 08, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.48% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.42%.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) fell by more than18% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per diluted share, down from $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.24.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) was down 0.7% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.16 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09.

Bunge (BG) fell by more than 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.24 per diluted share, down from $3.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

