Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2022: SYY, EPC, COTY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.09% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 0.06%.

Sysco (SYY) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. Sysco was recently declining by more than 4%.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) was down more than 2% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share compared with $0.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Coty (COTY) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share in fiscal Q2, compared with $0.13 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.