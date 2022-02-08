Markets
SYY

Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2022: SYY, EPC, COTY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.09% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 0.06%.

Sysco (SYY) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. Sysco was recently declining by more than 4%.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) was down more than 2% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share compared with $0.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Coty (COTY) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share in fiscal Q2, compared with $0.13 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYY EPC COTY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular