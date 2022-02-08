Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2022: PTON,HOH,CHGG

Consumer stocks were extending their prior Tuesday gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) rallied Tuesday, climbing over 30%, after the exercise equipment company replaced its chief executive officer and announced plans to eliminate 2,800 jobs and reduce its owned and operated warehouses and delivery teams. Company co-founder John Foley will step down as CEO on Wednesday to become executive board chairman and will be succeeded Barry McCarthy, who previously was the chief financial officer at Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX).

Harley-Davidson (HOG) gained 15% after the motorcycle manufacturer swung to a surprise adjusted Q4 profit of $0.15 per share, reversing a $0.46 per share non-GAAP loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.33 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Total revenue grew 40.7% to $1.02 billion, also crushing the $668.9 million Street view.

Chegg (CHGG) rose nearly 13% after the student-tutoring company reported improved Q4 results also exceeding Wall Street expectations and also projecting Q1 and FY22 revenue topping their respective analyst means.

