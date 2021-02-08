Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2021: TCS,KSS,HSY,HAS

Consumer stocks turned narrowly higher in late Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF rising 0.2%, overcoming a midday slide, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%.

In company news, The Container Store (TCS) declined 1.8% after Monday announcing a secondary offering of 5 million common shares now held by funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, representing just under 10% of the retailer's outstanding stock. The private equity firm will still own more than 15.8 million Container Store shares following the upcoming stock sale, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Hasbro (HAS) was 4.7% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 2.5% advance that followed the toy company reporting adjusted net income of $1.27 per share, up from $0.90 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Net revenue rose 3.6% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, also exceeding the $1.69 billion Street view.

Among gainers, Hershey (HSY) rose 1.8% after an RBC Capital upgrade of the chocolate company to outperform from sector perform previously and an $13 increase in its price to $170 a share. Credit Suisse Monday also raised its price target for Hershey shares by $3 to $175.

Kohl's (KSS) climbed 3.2% after announcing a new partnership with Eddie Bauer to sell its performance outerwear and outdoor apparel in as many as 500 of its stores beginning later this year. The department store chain said the addition of Eddie Bauer this fall supports its goal to increase the share of its active category to at least 30% of the company's business from 20%.

