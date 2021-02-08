Consumer Sector Update for 02/08/2021: HAS, CUB, TCS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat to higher before markets open on Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) added 0.8%.

Stocks moving early in the news include Cubic (CUB), which gained more than 9%. The company said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment affiliate Evergreen Coastal Capital Corp. in an all-cash deal valued at $2.8 billion, plus debt.

Hasbro (HAS) was up more nearly 2% after reporting Monday Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $0.90 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.14 per share.

Meanwhile, Container Store (TCS) declined more than 2% after launching a secondary offering of 5 million common shares Monday, to be offered by funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners.

