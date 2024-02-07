News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2024: VFC, YUM, OI

February 07, 2024 — 01:41 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.2%.

In corporate news, VF (VFC) shares tumbled 12%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings almost halved from a year earlier. UBS cut the stock's price target to $15.50 from $18 while keeping a neutral rating.

Yum Brands (YUM) shares rose 2.6%. The company reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of $1.62 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41. Revenue for the quarter was $2.04 billion, up from $2.02 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $2.10 billion.

O-I Glass's (OI) shares were gaining 13%, a day after the company reported Q4 results that topped analysts' estimates.

