ELF

Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2024: ELF, BABA, VFC, XLP, XLY

February 07, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.6%.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) was more than 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.48 a year earlier.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was nearly 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 18.97 renminbi ($2.67) per diluted American depositary share, down from 19.26 renminbi a year earlier.

VF (VFC) was slipping past 10% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, down from $1.12 a year earlier.

