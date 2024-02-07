Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2024: CMG, GLT, BERY, VFC, YUM

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.3%.

In corporate news, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) shares jumped 7.6%. Morgan Stanley said in a note that the company delivered better-than-expected Q4 results, with "impressive" traffic growth expected to back the stock.

Glatfelter (GLT) shares skyrocketed 93% after the company and Berry Global (BERY) said that Berry would spin off the majority of its health, hygiene, and specialties segment and merge them with Glatfelter to create a new publicly traded company. Berry shares dropped 10%.

VF (VFC) shares tumbled 9%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings almost halved from a year earlier. UBS cut the stock's price target to $15.50 from $18 while keeping a neutral rating.

Yum Brands (YUM) shares rose 1.7%. The company reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of $1.62 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41. Revenue for the quarter was $2.04 billion, up from $2.02 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $2.10 billion.

