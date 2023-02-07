Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2023: VOXX, BBBY, YETI, RCL

Consumer stocks continued to trade lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping 0.5%.

In company news, VOXX International (VOXX) rose about 6% after announcing that Beat Kahli, who is co-vice chair and the company's largest shareholder, has been named president. Kahli will remain co-vice chair.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were down nearly 47% after the retailer unveiled a public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants to raise about $1 billion.

Yeti (YETI) was declining 5.4% after it flagged a potential safety concern in the magnetic closure of its Hopper-brand products.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was up nearly 7% after it reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 adjusted loss of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $4.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.34 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.