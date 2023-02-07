Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2023: BBBY, RCL, YETI, XLP, XLY

February 07, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.28% higher.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was sinking more than 41% amid a proposed underwritten public offering of its Series A convertible preferred shares, warrants to purchase Series A convertible preferred shares, and warrants to purchase common stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $4.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.34 per-share.

YETI Holdings (YETI) was slipping past 3% after it flagged a potential safety concern in the magnetic closure of its Hopper-brand products that causes the magnets to be released, posing serious injury if the magnets are swallowed.

