Markets
BBBY

Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2023: BBBY

February 07, 2023 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 4 after a 4.9% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were down almost 46% after the troubled retailer unveiled a public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants to raise about $1 billion.

Yeti (YETI) was declining 4.5% after it flagged a potential safety concern in the magnetic closure of its Hopper-brand products.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was up 5.6% after it reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 adjusted loss of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $4.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.34 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.