Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2023: BBBY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 4 after a 4.9% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were down almost 46% after the troubled retailer unveiled a public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants to raise about $1 billion.

Yeti (YETI) was declining 4.5% after it flagged a potential safety concern in the magnetic closure of its Hopper-brand products.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was up 5.6% after it reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 adjusted loss of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $4.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.34 per share.

