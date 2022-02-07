Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2022: SAVE,ULCC,TSN,FIGS

Consumer stocks were edging higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) added16% after agreeing to a $6.6 billion merger offer from rival discount carrier Frontier Group (ULCC). Under terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive 1.9126 Frontier shares and $2.13 in cash for each of their Spirit shares, valuing the target company at $25.83 per share, or 19% over its closing price on Friday. Frontier shares were 2.4% higher this afternoon.

Tyson Foods (TSN) rose almost 11% after the chicken, beef, and pork processor reported fiscal Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations, and it also forecasted FY22 sales at the upper end of its guidance range. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.87 per share on $12.93 billion in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.94 per share and $12.17 billion, respectively.

FIGS (FIGS) fell 8.5% after a Cowen downgrade of the clothier to market perform from outperform previously.

