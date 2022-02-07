Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2022: RCL,SAVE,ULCC,TSN,FIGS

Consumer stocks added slightly to their prior gain during afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.4%.

In company news, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was sailing to an 8.5% gain, adding to a small advance on Friday that followed the cruise liner company reporting above-consensus Q4 results, and CEO Jason Liberty issued an upbeat outlook for FY22. Liberty said while the omicron variant will likely delay the company's return to profitability by a few months, it is not expected to affect its overall recovery or demand for cruise vacations.

Tyson Foods (TSN) rose over 12% after the chicken, beef, and pork processor reported fiscal Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations, and it also forecasted FY22 sales at the upper end of its guidance range. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.87 per share on $12.93 billion in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.94 per share and $12.17 billion, respectively.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) added more than 17% after agreeing to a $6.6 billion merger offer from rival discount carrier Frontier Group (ULCC). Under terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive 1.9126 Frontier shares and $2.13 in cash for each of their Spirit shares, valuing the target company at $25.83 per share, or 19% over its closing price on Friday. Frontier shares were 3.8% higher this afternoon.

FIGS (FIGS) fell almost 10% after a Cowen downgrade of the clothier to market perform from outperform previously.

