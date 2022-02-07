Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2022: PTON, AMZN, TSN, HAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.20% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.41%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares were gaining more than 27% after Reuters reported the exercise-equipment maker has sparked the interest of potential buyers, including Amazon.com (AMZN). Amazon is considering an offer for Peloton and is in discussions with advisers on how to proceed, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was climbing past 7% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, up from $1.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.93.

Hasbro (HAS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, down from $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.88. Hasbro was recently up more than 1%.

