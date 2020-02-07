Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, SKX, MTW, EBAY

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.27%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.27%

CVS: +0.01%

KO: -0.14%

Most top stocks in the consumer sector were trading lower before markets open on Friday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Skechers U.S.A (SKX) gained more than 11% after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.39 a share, up from $0.31 a share previously and in line with the consensus on Capital IQ expectations. Sales rose 23% to $1.33 billion in the quarter, above the Street's forecast of $1.24 billion.

(-) Manitowoc Company (MTW) fell more than 16% after the company reported Q4 sales of $463.4 million, below forecasts for $493.31 million. Meanwhile, Q4 adjusted EPS was $0.35, above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.29.

(-) eBay (EBAY) slipped more than 6% after the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) decided to cease exploring strategic opportunities with the company.

