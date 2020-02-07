Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2020: LGF.A,LGF.B,TWOU,UBER,GOOS,GOOS.TO

Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2020

Consumer stocks were ending mixed on Friday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A,LGF-B) was hanging on to a 6% gain in late Friday trading after the movie and television studio company reported a 7% increase in fiscal Q3 revenue to $998.5 million, topping the $918.4 million Street view, and also announced a deal for its Starzplay streaming platform to provide UK subscribers with access to first-run feature films. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Uber Technologies (UBER) sped to a 10% gain on Friday after narrowing its Q4 net loss by more than two-thirds compared with year-ago levels, reporting a $0.64 per share net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.68 per share net loss. Revenue increased 37%, buoyed by surging sales for its Uber Eats food delivery service and double-digit growth in ride-hailing revenue, reaching $4.07 billion and also topping the $4.06 billion Street view.

(+) 2U (TWOU) rose 12% after the education technology company reported Q4 financial results exceeding consensus estimates. It also forecast revenue of $725 million to $750 million for FY20 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $728.6 million.

(-) Canada Goose (GOOS) fell 4.5% after the apparel company pared its FY20 sales forecast because the coronavirus outbreak is having a "material negative impact" on its fiscal Q4 ending March 31. It now sees net sales rising between 13.8% to 15% over FY19 levels, down from its prior guidance expecting at least 20% sales growth this year.

