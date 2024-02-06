News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2024: CCK, CHGG, COTY, XLP, XLY

February 06, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged recently.

Crown Holdings' (CCK) shares were nearly 13% lower after it reported Q4 net revenue of $2.86 billion, down from $3.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.96 billion.

Chegg's (CHGG) shares were slipping past 7% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.40 a year earlier.

Coty (COTY) shares were up nearly 2% after the company and Marni said they have formed a licensing agreement to develop, produce and distribute fragrances and beauty products in a partnership that will extend until at least 2040.

