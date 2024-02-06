Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2024: AS, HTZ, SPOT, CCK

Consumer stocks increased late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Feb. 3 jumped 6.1% from a year earlier after a 5% gain in the previous week.

In corporate news, Amer Sports (AS) shares rose 1.2% after it said Tuesday that its Amer Sports Co. unit has launched a $600 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2031. Additionally, the parent company said it plans to enter into a new credit agreement, obtaining a $600 million term loan, a new 600 million euro ($645 million) term loan and a $710 million revolving credit.

Hertz (HTZ) swung to a bigger-than-expected loss in Q4 as costs tied to its electric vehicle fleet rose, while the company said that it was enhancing its workforce planning process as part of a bid to lower expenses. The stock jumped 8.3%.

Spotify (SPOT) gained more premium subscribers than expected in Q4, even as financial results missed market estimates. The stock rose 3.5%.

Crown (CCK) shares tumbled 13% as Q4 adjusted earnings and net revenue trailed estimates by analysts.

