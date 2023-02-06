Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2023: FAT, BBIG, ALCO, TSN

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, FAT Brands (FAT) rose nearly 2.7% after it reported that it opened 142 new stores and added 362 stores to its development pipeline in 2022. The company also said it plans to convert its over 1,000-unit pipeline into new stores, about 175 of which are set to open in 2023.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) shares surged more than 7% after it said it signed an exchange agreement with an accredited investor that will likely result in a conversion of certain of its convertible secured notes to 26 million shares of its common stock.

Shares of Alico (ALCO) were falling nearly 3% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.84 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share a year earlier.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $2.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37.

