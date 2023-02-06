Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2023: BBIG, ALCO, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) 0.05% lower and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.22%.

In company news, Vinco Ventures (BBIG) shares surged more than 14% after it said it signed an exchange agreement with an accredited investor that will likely result in a conversion of certain of its convertible secured notes to 26 million shares of its common stock.

Shares of Alico (ALCO) were falling 2.7% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.84 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share a year earlier.

And Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down 4.8% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $2.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37.

