Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2023: BBIG, ALCO, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.26% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.24% recently.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) gained more than 15% after saying it entered into an exchange agreement with an accredited investor that will likely result in a conversion of certain of its convertible secured notes to 26 million shares of its common stock.

Alico (ALCO) was almost 5% lower after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.84 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.31 per share.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $2.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37.

