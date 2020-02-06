Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2020: PTON,NYT,HAIN,WWE

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks have turned mixed shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 still climbing over 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping 0.1%, reversing a small mid-day gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell more than 11% after the high-end exercise equipment company late Wednesday projected between $470 million to $480 million in net sales for its fiscal Q3 ending March 31, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $493.1 million in sales for the current quarter.

In other sector news:

(+) The New York Times Co (NYT) rose 13% after the newspaper company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.43 per share, adding to its $0.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.29. Revenue climbed 1.1% to $508.4 million, also exceeding the $505.1 million Street view.

(+) The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) was 9% higher after the food and personal care products company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.17 per share, up from $0.12 during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast expecting $0.16 per share.

(-) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) slid just under 10% after the company Thursday reported Q4 sales of $322.8 million, lagging analyst estimates looking for $332.4 million.

