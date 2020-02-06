Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2020: NYT,HAIN,WWE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.08%

MCD -0.47%

DIS +1.76%

CVS +0.78%

KO +0.72%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) The New York Times Co (NYT) rose nearly 13% after the newspaper company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.43 per share, adding to its $0.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.29. Revenue climbed 1.1% to $508.4 million, also exceeding the $505.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) was more than 8% higher after the food and personal care products company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.17 per share, up from $0.12 during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast expecting $0.16 per share.

(-) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) slid almost 8% after the company said Thursday Q4 sales were $322.8 million, below estimates for $332.4 million,

