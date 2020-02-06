Consumer Sector Update for 02/06/2020: EL, YUM, TSN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.74%

MCD: +0.27%

DIS: +0.35%

CVS: +0.31%

KO: +0.15%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly gaining pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Estee Lauder (EL), which was advancing by more than 5% as it posted adjusted fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.11 per share, up from $1.74 per share in the year-ago quarter and well above the average forecast of $1.90 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) Yum Brands (YUM) was nearly 4% lower as it booked Q4 adjusted earnings of $1 per share, up from $0.40 per share in the year-ago period but behind the average projection of $1.13 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) Tyson Foods (TSN) was more than 3% lower after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, up from $1.58 per share a year ago but below the $1.67 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

