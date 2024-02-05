News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2024: MAT, VLCN, MCD, EL

February 05, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Consumer stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.5%.

In corporate news, Mattel (MAT) shares fell 2.7% after JPMorgan downgraded the company's rating to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $19 from $24.

Volcon (VLCN) shares tumbled 21% after the company announced the appointment of John Kim as chief executive to restructure its organization.

Estee Lauder (EL) jumped 12.9%. The company lowered its full-year earnings outlook on Monday even as fiscal Q2 results surpassed analysts' estimates, while it disclosed plans to cut 3% to 5% of its workforce as part of a restructuring program.

McDonald's (MCD) shares dropped 3.7%, after the fast-food giant posted lower-than-expected Q4 sales.

