Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2024: EL, TSN, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.9%.

Estee Lauder (EL) was gaining over 17% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings per share and net sales that topped forecasts from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Estee Lauder said it plans to cut around 3% to 5% of its workforce to help cut costs under a new restructuring program, which is expected to generate $350 million and $500 million in gross benefits.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 sales of $13.32 billion, up from $13.26 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $13.26 billion.

McDonald's (MCD) was over 1% lower after it reported Q4 revenue of $6.41 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $6.45 billion.

