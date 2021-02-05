Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2021: EL, BERY, SPB, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were advancing by 0.32% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently inactive.

Estee Lauder (EL) was rallying past 6% as it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share compared with $2.11 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $1.69.

Berry Global Group (BERY) was over 4% higher after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.12 for Q1 of fiscal 2021, compared with $0.56 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for EPS of $0.97.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was gaining more than 5% in value as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share compared with $0.20 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77 per share.

