Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2020: USNA,COTY,F

Consumer stocks were moderately higher on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.7% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose almost 22% after the personal products company authorized a $100 million addition to its existing stock buyback program, increasing the amount available for share purchases to around $130 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Coty (COTY) climbed nearly 13% after the beauty and cosmetics company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.27 per share on $2.35 billion in net sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.24 per share adjusted profit and $2.34 billion in sales.

(-) Ford Motor (F) dropped 9.5% after the automaker saw its non-GAAP Q4 net income fall to $0.12 per share compared with a $0.30 per share adjusted profit during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. It projected non-GAAP FY20 earnings in a range of $0.94 to $1.20 per share, also lagging the $1.30 per share Street view.

