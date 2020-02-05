Markets
COTY

Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2020: COTY, CPRI , GPI, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.51%

MCD: +0.41%

DIS: +0.64%

CVS: +0.91%

KO: +0.17%

Leading consumer stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Coty (COTY), which was up more than 10% after saying its fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.27 topped year-ago earnings of $0.24 per share as well as the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate of $0.24 per share.

(+) Capri Holdings (CPRI) was up over 5% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $1.66 per share, down from $1.76 in the prior-year period but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.59.

(+) Group 1 Automotive (GPI) jumped 8.4% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.01 per diluted share, up from $2.72 per share a year ago and also above the $2.72 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY CPRI GPI WMT MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular