Consumer Sector Update for 02/05/2020: COTY, CPRI , GPI, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.51%

MCD: +0.41%

DIS: +0.64%

CVS: +0.91%

KO: +0.17%

Leading consumer stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Coty (COTY), which was up more than 10% after saying its fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.27 topped year-ago earnings of $0.24 per share as well as the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate of $0.24 per share.

(+) Capri Holdings (CPRI) was up over 5% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $1.66 per share, down from $1.76 in the prior-year period but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.59.

(+) Group 1 Automotive (GPI) jumped 8.4% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.01 per diluted share, up from $2.72 per share a year ago and also above the $2.72 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

