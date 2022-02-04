Markets
F

Consumer Sector Update for 02/04/2022: F,LGF.A,LGF.B,RL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.1%.

In company news, Ford Motor Co (F) was breaking down in Friday trading, sinking 10%, after the automaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, down from its $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.15 per share.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) fell 8.4% after overnight reporting adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, down from sharply from its $0.21 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the analyst mean looking for the studio company to earn $0.20 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose 5.9% year-over-year to $885.4 million but also missed the $999.4 million Street view.

Ralph Lauren (RL) rose almost 1% after the apparel company raised its FY22 revenue forecast in response to better-than-expected Q3 results, supported by a strong holiday season and double-digit growth in same-store sales. The company is now projecting revenue this year rising 39% to 41% over FY21 levels, up from its prior guidance expecting 34% to 36% growth and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 40% year-over-year increase in FY22 sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F LGF.A LGF.B RL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular