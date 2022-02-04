Consumer Sector Update for 02/04/2022: F,LGF.A,LGF.B,RL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.1%.

In company news, Ford Motor Co (F) was breaking down in Friday trading, sinking 10%, after the automaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, down from its $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.15 per share.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) fell 8.4% after overnight reporting adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, down from sharply from its $0.21 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the analyst mean looking for the studio company to earn $0.20 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose 5.9% year-over-year to $885.4 million but also missed the $999.4 million Street view.

Ralph Lauren (RL) rose almost 1% after the apparel company raised its FY22 revenue forecast in response to better-than-expected Q3 results, supported by a strong holiday season and double-digit growth in same-store sales. The company is now projecting revenue this year rising 39% to 41% over FY21 levels, up from its prior guidance expecting 34% to 36% growth and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 40% year-over-year increase in FY22 sales.

