Consumer Sector Update for 02/04/2022: CLX, AMZN, LESL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) was 0.81% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) was recently up more than 1%.

Clorox (CLX) was shedding more than 14% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings late Thursday of $0.66 per share, down from $2.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.85 per share.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was gaining more than 10% after late Thursday posting a Q4 net income of $27.75 per diluted share, up from $14.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting of $3.44 per share on a non-GAAP basis and $3.52 per share on a GAAP basis.

Leslie's (LESL) was more than 8% higher after it reported late Thursday a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.06 per diluted share, unchanged year over year. The result matched the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.