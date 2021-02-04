Consumer Sector Update for 02/04/2021: EBAY, YUM, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.08% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was up 0.50% recently.

eBay (EBAY) was up more than 9% after reporting adjusted EPS of $0.86 in Q4, up from $0.66 a year earlier. That was ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.83 in a Capital IQ survey.

Yum! Brands (YUM) was more than 1% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.15, up from adjusted EPS of $1.00 in the prior-year period. That result surpassed the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for adjusted EPS of $1.01.

Hershey (HSY) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.49 per diluted share, up from $1.28 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.43.

