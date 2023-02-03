Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLP, XLY, JWN, AMZN, PK

February 03, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2.3%.

Nordstrom (JWN) was rising past 29% after media reports said it may be seeing a "sizable" stake purchase from activist investor Ryan Cohen who may urge the company to make some changes to its board.

Amazon (AMZN) was falling more than 5%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) said late Thursday it sold the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport hotel in Florida for $118.3 million. The company's shares were marginally lower in Friday's premarket activity.

