Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLP, XLY, JWN, AMZN, PK

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2.3%.

Nordstrom (JWN) was rising past 29% after media reports said it may be seeing a "sizable" stake purchase from activist investor Ryan Cohen who may urge the company to make some changes to its board.

Amazon (AMZN) was falling more than 5%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) said late Thursday it sold the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport hotel in Florida for $118.3 million. The company's shares were marginally lower in Friday's premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.